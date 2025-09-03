US LBM Coaches Poll: Alabama out of top 10, Ohio State reclaims No. 1 spot in college football
US LBM Coaches Poll: Alabama has crashed out of the top 10, while reigning national champion Ohio State are back at No. 1.
The first in-season US LBM Coaches Poll rankings are out after a chaotic first season in college football. Marked with multiple surprises and changes, it sees the reigning national champion Ohio State getting to reclaim their No. 1 ranking on Tuesday, September 2, while Alabama has come down a dozen spots after their maiden season-opening loss since 2001 in a 31-17 setback at Florida State, CBS Sports reported. This marks the earliest when the Crimson Tide has been placed outside the top 10 in the poll since 2008.
US LBM Coaches Poll: What to know?
As many expected, the Ohio State have taken back the top spot after moving past the Texas side. According to USA Today, Ohio State bagged 59 of 67 first-place votes, while the Longhorns have now come down to sixth position.
Following the Buckeyes in the poll is Penn State, which has moved one spot to gain the No. 2. It received six No. 1 votes. Georgia and LSU have been placed at the No. 3 and No. 4 position, while both the sides bagged one first-place vote each.
As per CBS Sports, four preseason teams, which were earlier among top 10, have moved down in Week 1. This comes after Clemson and Notre Dame lost their respective primetime games, while they were pitted against ranked opponents during the maiden full opening weekend of the 2025 college football campaign.
Also included among the top 5 is Oregon, while Miami gained three positions to reach the No. 7 spot after defeating Notre Dame.
A major highlight of the US LBM Coaches poll is Florida State making its debut at the No. 19 position after its shocking victory against Alabama, which was earlier at No. 8, but now has slipped to No. 20, making their lowest position since No. 19 in November 2010.
US LBM Coaches Poll: Top 25 teams
According to CBS Sports, these are the top 25 teams after the first week of Coaches Poll:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oregon
6. Texas
7. Miami
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Arizona State
11. South Carolina
12. Illinois
13. Michigan
14. Ole Miss
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Tennessee
18. Iowa State
19. Florida State
20. Alabama
21. Indiana
22. Texas A&M
23. Texas Tech
24. Oklahoma
25. BYU
FAQs
1. What does the US LBM Coaches Poll mean?
This is held weekly during the regular season and includes a panel of head coaches at the Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
2. How does the US LBM Coaches Poll take place?
As per USA Today, each of the coaches are required to submit their Top 25 teams. Among this, the side in first position gets 25 points, followed by 24 at second place, while the 25th position team gets one point.
3. Which team is ranked on top of the US LBM Coaches Poll?
Ohio State takes the top spot with 59 of 67 first-place votes.