US LBM Coaches Poll: Alabama out of top 10, Ohio State reclaims No. 1 spot in college football

The first in-season US LBM Coaches Poll rankings are out after a chaotic first season in college football. Marked with multiple surprises and changes, it sees the reigning national champion Ohio State getting to reclaim their No. 1 ranking on Tuesday, September 2, while Alabama has come down a dozen spots after their maiden season-opening loss since 2001 in a 31-17 setback at Florida State, CBS Sports reported. This marks the earliest when the Crimson Tide has been placed outside the top 10 in the poll since 2008. US LBM Coaches Poll: College football week 1 report(X/@UGAAthletics)

US LBM Coaches Poll: What to know?

As many expected, the Ohio State have taken back the top spot after moving past the Texas side. According to USA Today, Ohio State bagged 59 of 67 first-place votes, while the Longhorns have now come down to sixth position.

Following the Buckeyes in the poll is Penn State, which has moved one spot to gain the No. 2. It received six No. 1 votes. Georgia and LSU have been placed at the No. 3 and No. 4 position, while both the sides bagged one first-place vote each.

As per CBS Sports, four preseason teams, which were earlier among top 10, have moved down in Week 1. This comes after Clemson and Notre Dame lost their respective primetime games, while they were pitted against ranked opponents during the maiden full opening weekend of the 2025 college football campaign.

Also included among the top 5 is Oregon, while Miami gained three positions to reach the No. 7 spot after defeating Notre Dame.

A major highlight of the US LBM Coaches poll is Florida State making its debut at the No. 19 position after its shocking victory against Alabama, which was earlier at No. 8, but now has slipped to No. 20, making their lowest position since No. 19 in November 2010.

US LBM Coaches Poll: Top 25 teams

According to CBS Sports, these are the top 25 teams after the first week of Coaches Poll:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oregon

6. Texas

7. Miami

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Arizona State

11. South Carolina

12. Illinois

13. Michigan

14. Ole Miss

15. Florida

16. SMU

17. Tennessee

18. Iowa State

19. Florida State

20. Alabama

21. Indiana

22. Texas A&M

23. Texas Tech

24. Oklahoma

25. BYU

FAQs

1. What does the US LBM Coaches Poll mean?

This is held weekly during the regular season and includes a panel of head coaches at the Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

2. How does the US LBM Coaches Poll take place?

As per USA Today, each of the coaches are required to submit their Top 25 teams. Among this, the side in first position gets 25 points, followed by 24 at second place, while the 25th position team gets one point.

3. Which team is ranked on top of the US LBM Coaches Poll?

Ohio State takes the top spot with 59 of 67 first-place votes.