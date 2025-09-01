College football week 1 report: Ohio and Georgia get an A, Alabama receives an F

Week 1 of college football had surprises and shocks. While the Ohio State Buckeyes put an elite opponent like the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a fix, the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide was exposed and humiliated. Here is how CBS Sports graded some of the teams’ week 1 performance. College football week 1 report(X/@UGAAthletics)

Ohio State Buckeyes: Grade A

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had an excellent debut. The defensive end of the team displayed confidence on the field against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. Although the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes’ offensive line-up struggled initially, quarterback Julian Sayin put on an awe-inspiring show against his Longhorns counterpart, Arch Manning.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Texas Longhorns, 14-7, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Georgia Bulldogs: Grade A

With a 45-7 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs displayed domination out and out. Quarterback Gunner Stockton ran for two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, as per ESPN.

Stockton completed 14 of 24 passes for 190 yards against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Oregon Ducks: Grade A

No. 7 Oregon Ducks’ quarterback, Dante Moore, had a perfect game against the Montana State Bobcats.

Moore scored three touchdowns and completed 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards, leading the Ducks to rout the Montana State Bobcats, 59-13.

Alabama Crimson Tide: Grade F

Florida State Seminoles thrashed the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, 31-17. Florida State’s quarterback Tommy Castellanos humiliated the defensive lineup of the Alabama Crimson Tide time and again. Florida kept the game away from Alabama as far as passing and rushing yards were concerned.

As per the gradings by CBS, the Alabama Crimson Tide delivered the worst performance this week.

No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions: B+

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack, 46-11. The running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen put on a commendable show.

