Bihar CM unveils 4-point education roadmap; mins, MPs, MLAs to help students

He further stated the government would organise special collaboration camps where the chief minister, ministers, MPs and MLAs will interact directly with students to hear their suggestions and problems. The CM further added that the student welfare directorates would be set up in all relevant departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of student-centric measures.

In his X post, Choudhary outlined the four key decisions such as constitution of a state-level committee to take quality education to every school and turn each institution into a centre of excellence while steadily raising learning outcomes; and formation of a separate state-level examination reform committee that will recommend the use of technology and artificial intelligence to make board, competitive and classroom assessments smooth, transparent, fair and modern, with better evaluation of knowledge, understanding and analytical ability.

Later the same day, the chief minister shared the crux of these reforms in a detailed post on X, underscoring the government’s commitment to quality education, improved examination systems and a brighter future for students.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday laid out a four-point roadmap to make the state’s education system stronger, quality-driven and firmly student-centric. The announcement came during the inauguration of a two-day state-level workshop-cum-reflection camp organised by the education department here.

Addressing the workshop, the CM said connecting Bihar’s youth to the mainstream remains the government’s foremost priority. “Bihar’s future is its young people, and it is the coming generation that will rebuild the state,” he remarked. The aim, he stressed, is to build an education system robust enough that children no longer feel compelled to leave the state for better schooling. Those with means already send their wards to good institutions; it is the state’s duty to provide quality education for those without resources.

Large numbers of Bihar students continue to migrate to Kota and other centres for higher studies and competitive exam preparation, while a significant share of the nearly ₹18,000 crore disbursed under the student credit card scheme also flows outside the state. Many teachers in those coaching hubs are themselves from Bihar, he noted, highlighting the urgent need to develop comparable academic infrastructure at home.

Choudhary announced that ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials will visit schools and colleges to engage with students, with their suggestions uploaded on a portal. A monthly collaboration camp will be held at the chief minister’s level to ensure prompt action. Model schools already stand at 551, with a target of 1,001. Strict measures, including action under the Goonda Act and CCA carrying up to one year’s imprisonment, will be taken against those involved in education-related crimes. From 15 August, students will be able to pursue online learning until 11 pm. Computer and English education will be expanded for all children, alongside efforts to promote Sanskrit, Urdu and Bihar’s five regional languages. In this technological age, he said, artificial intelligence must be harnessed to further strengthen the system.

The CM also released the book and booklet Vande Mataram.

Education minister Mithilesh Tiwari at the event said that technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) can never replace the teacher. “It must remain a supportive tool that helps educators understand children’s learning needs and take better decisions. The real challenge, he said, is to ensure that students learn to ask the right questions rather than merely obtain ready answers, and that they use technology without becoming its slaves,” he said, adding quality education demands a careful balance of knowledge, technology, ethics and human values.