College football Week 1: Full Saturday schedule, where to watch and more

The much-awaited Week 1 of the 2025 college football season kicked off on Saturday, August 30, witnessing neck-to-neck matchups at multiple venues across the United States. With several games lined up throughout the day, these include some of the high-ranked sides that hold major potential to reach the playoffs in the coming time, Sports Illustrated reported.

Amid high expectations from fans and experts, today's games include two matchups featuring programs ranked among the top 10 in the pre-season AP football rankings. Also, there could be possibilities of a rematch when they reach the College Football Playoff stage in the coming weeks.

Week 1 college football schedule

Texas vs Ohio State

The game started at 12 PM ET and is being aired on Fox.

Arch Manning is marking his debut as the quarterback for Texas as the No. 1-ranked side locks horns with the reigning national champion Ohio State (No. 3).

Fans eye this one as a rematch of their College Football Playoff semifinal clash from the Horseshoe.

Syracuse vs Tennessee

The official kickoff was at 12 PM ET, and fans can watch all the live updates on ABC.

Joey Aguilar is making a move at the quarterback position for the Vols, while Tennessee tries to prove itself as a major contender for the playoff race.

Old Dominion vs Indiana

Catch up on the live coverage of this game on FS1, as it started at 12 PM ET.

Indiana earlier surprised everyone by reaching the playoffs, but not all the players are back in the side this time around.

Nevada vs Penn State

This one starts at 3:30 PM ET and will be aired on CBS.

Penn State is being eyed as a fan favorite to bag the Big Ten title this time. Backed by enormous talent, the side looks for a positive start to the tournament this year.

Marshall vs Georgia

Fans would definitely not miss out on this game, which gets underway at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Georgia, the reigning SEC champions, makes their season debut this year against a Marshall squad that bagged the Sun Belt.

Alabama vs Florida State

Another high-voltage matchup, the match will be played at 3:30 PM and aired on ABC.

Coach Kalen DeBoer will be looking forward to starting his second year with Alabama in style. He has a new quarterback in the play. On the other hand, the Seminoles wish to prove that their 2-10 defeat in the last season was an exception.

South Dakota vs Iowa State

Watch this encounter on Fox from 3:30 PM onwards.

The Cyclones are already pumped up in the Big 12 title picture, as they went past Kansas State in Week 0.

Montana State vs Oregon

Oregon, the reigning Big Ten champions, is not being considered as the favorites this time, as per Sports Illustrated.

Fans can see this one on BTN from 4 PM ET onwards.

Illinois State vs Oklahoma

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables wants his new offensive lineup, including quarterback John Mateer, to start on a high note as the SEC slate is expected to become tougher later on.

The Illinois State vs Oklahoma game is from 6 PM ET and will be aired on ESPN+.

Long Island vs Florida

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and his side are pitted against an 'overmatched' Long Island team on Saturday. See them live on ESPN+ from 7 PM ET.

North Dakota vs Kansas State

Avery Johnson and his side are hoping to be back on track with his keenly awaited non-conference game, but the Wildcats are expected to play without injured tailback Dylan Edwards.

The game starts at 7 PM ET and will be available on ESPN+.

UTSA vs Texas A&M

Marcel Reed heads a strong and composed A&M offense in the 2025 season. But what remains to be seen is whether the Aggies' defense improves from last season's underwhelming performance.

This match will be at 7 PM ET on ESPN.

LSU vs Clemson

In this game, which airs on ABC from 7:30 PM ET, fans can expect a big clash between two star quarterbacks.

New Mexico vs Michigan

Expected to be an easy start for the Wolverines to begin their 2025 season, before a key matchup in SEC country against Oklahoma next week.

See this game from 7:30 PM ET on NBC.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs Texas Tech

Fans can stream the match on ESPN+ from 7:30 PM ET.

Georgia State vs Ole Miss

Another key highlight from the day, this one will have the spotlight on Lane Kiffin. It will be available on SECN and starts at 7:45 PM ET.

East Texas A&M vs SMU

SMU, the runners-up of the ACC, is navigating a tough schedule this time. The side is back with Kevin Jennings at quarterback.

East Texas A&M vs SMU is at 9 PM ET on ACCN.

Northern Arizona vs Arizona State

Being the reigning Big 12 champions, Arizona State has already lost brawler Cam Skattebo in the backfield.

The kickoff is at 10 PM ET and the match airs on ESPN+.

