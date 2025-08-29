Mark Teixeira announces Texas bid, hopes to ‘help’ Donald Trump: ‘I’m ready to go’

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Mark Teixeira announced on X, formerly called Twitter, that he is running for a House seat in Texas. The 45-year-old launched his campaign for Congress in Texas' 21st District, adding he wants to make Texas “strong”. Mark Teixeira announced his bid for Texas' 21st Congressional District.(X/@teixeiramark25)

Teixeira is running for the seat held by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. Roy recently announced his plan to run for the state attorney general. The 21st Congressional District comprises the area north of San Antonio, NBC reported.

Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid

“Big news: I’m ready to go! As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great,” Teixeira wrote on X, as he threw his hat in the ring.

Rooting for teamwork, the 45-year-old said he was committed to helping “defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty”.

In his press release, Mark Teixeira opened up about his goals. The 45-year-old, who identifies as a conservative, said he wants to fight for “principles” that make America “exceptional” and Texas “strong”.

Teixeira’s father was a Navy veteran, and his mother taught at a local school. In his press release, Teixeira claimed he learned about discipline and service from his parents at an early age.

“I'm ready to answer the call to serve my country, my state, and the conservative principles that have made Texas the envy of the nation,” he said.

Teixeira seeks to work with President Donald Trump

After the 2001 MLB Draft, Mark Teixeira started his professional baseball career with the Texas Rangers. He said his career at the Rangers was “the greatest blessing” of his life. A former first baseman, he played 14 seasons for four Major League teams, such as the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and, most recently, the Yankees, NBC reported.

"I will campaign hard, meet Texans across the district, and earn every vote,” he added.

The ex-Yankees player also said he wished to work with President Trump to secure the US border, “end radical woke indoctrination”, and bolster the country’s military.

Teixeira vowed to “stand up” for police officers, firefighters and hard-working taxpayers in the US.

FAQs

Did Mark Teixeira win the World Series?

Yes, Mark Teixeira won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.

Who is Mark Teixeira married to?

Mark Teixeira is married to Leigh Williams.

When did Mark Teixeira retire from Major League Baseball?

Mark Teixeira retired from Major League Baseball in 2016.

How old is Mark Teixeira?

Mark Teixeira is 45 years old.

