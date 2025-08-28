NFL rivalry jerseys revealed: Ranking best to worst for all NFC, AFC teams

The NFL and Nike unveiled eight uniforms as part of their “Rivalries” program today, USA Today reported. The kits are a departure from the fairly conservative looks the league has featured for most of its existence, the outlet added. The new Rivalries jersey for the New England Patriots is based on an icy white theme.(X/@@Patriots)

As of now, the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers get the Rivalries uniforms. Other teams will get new kits in the coming years.

NFL Rivalry jerseys: Ranking best to worst for all NFC, AFC teams

As per Athlon, the new Rivalries jerseys range from an all-new cool look for the Buffalo Bills to an all-black outfit with colorful accents for the San Francisco 49ers. Here is a ranking of the uniforms from best to worst, according to the outlet.

Buffalo Bills

The intricate designs on the helmet and silvery, texturized charging buffalo logo on the sleeve make it an instant hit. The uniform for the Bills ranks among the best all-white uniforms in the league, as per Athlon, alongside those of the Bengals and Vikings.

San Francisco 49ers

The team went with a primarily black uniform with different colors and accents, making the kit pop out. The uniform was unveiled with a “For the Faithful” version, highlighting the team’s homage to the California gold rush for which it has been named.

Arizona Cardinals

The squad’s Rivalries uniform leans into the desert-style look. The Arizona patch on the shoulder, as well as flag, jersey number, and pant stripes outlined with copper trim, the official metal of the state, highlight the team’s origin.

Miami Dolphins

The pop of orange and teal against the black uniform provides a good contrast. USA Today called it a “missed opportunity" to not move to "something closer to a 'Miami Vice' feel.”

New York Jets

The dark green uniform of the Jets is meant to serve as a callback to Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath, who led the squad to their only Super Bowl nearly 57 years ago, USA Today stated. The color of the uniform may pop while they are playing on the field, the Athlon reported.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle’s Rivalries uniform pays homage to its notoriously loud and passionate fanbase. The soundwave pattern ripples across the shoulders and down the pants. However, the Athlon report stated that the kit was not exactly “eye-catching.”

New England Patriots

The icy white design may have left the team’s kit a bit bland. The only pop of color was the Nike swoosh on the pants and the red on the collars of the jerseys.

Los Angeles Rams

The nearly black (midnight blue) uniform may fall short of what fans were expecting. The sleeves showcase the team’s iconic horns.

NFL x Nike Rivalries jerseys: When will the uniforms be worn?

As per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the uniforms will debut on the following dates:

Arizona Cardinals: September 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins: September 29 vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills: October 5 vs. New England Patriots

New England Patriots: November 13 vs. New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams: November 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets: December 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks: December 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers: January 4, 2026, vs. Seattle Seahawks

