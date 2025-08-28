Micah Parsons–Dallas Cowboys contract saga drags on — trade on horizon? What number seals the deal?

Just a week remains before the Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2025 NFL season in Philadelphia against the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, but negotiations surrounding Micah Parsons continue. The All-Pro edge rusher, who joined the Cowboys in 2021, is aiming to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Owner Jerry Jones even had a deal in place, only for it to be voided by Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. Not to forget, Parsons also publicly announced a trade request at the start of this month on social media. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, left, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker chat following a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 22(AP)

What is the latest update on Micah Parsons?

Since training camp began for the 2025 NFL season, the 26-year-old has been experiencing discomfort, which has caused him to miss sessions. However, on Friday, the MRI came back clean. "Yeah, again, there's always a chance for more tests and things like that, but at this time we do [consider Parsons cleared for practice]," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "Yes."

On Wednesday, Parsons was spotted going through security at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and, according to NFL Media, he is seeking a second opinion. In doing so, he wasn’t skipping practice, as Dallas had scheduled off days for Wednesday and Thursday.

When will the Micah-Cowboys saga end?

There is still no certainty on whether a trade will actually happen, despite Parsons being linked to multiple teams over the last few weeks — most notably the Green Bay Packers, who have reportedly put an offer on the table.

On August 2, the day after Parsons' post, Jones addressed the situation at training camp: "I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this."

On Monday, Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, Parsons' closest friend on the team, insisted that the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher "most definitely" wants to be a Cowboy.

"Most definitely," Diggs said when asked if he thinks Parsons still wants to be a Cowboy. "I've heard him say before he plays the game for us. We go out there blood, sweat and tears. We work out together, train together. It's really him being with us at the end of the day. I know for sure he wants to be out there with us and just help his team win. This is home, like this is his family. So why wouldn't he want to be here?"

As for the deal between Jones and Parsons, it will likely be settled once Jones and Mulugheta finally get on the same page.

On Monday, quarterback Dak Prescott, who was re-signed on a four-year contract, said after practice that even a simple assurance to Parsons could see him on the field September 4 in Philadelphia. "I've got confidence [he'll be on the field in Week 1]. I've told y'all that back when, and I'm just going off experience, honestly," Prescott said. "So I've got confidence in that, just hoping — which I know he is — he's ready to play."

In a nutshell, the deal could be done in a week or dragged out until the end of the 2025 season, but Parsons will almost certainly end up with a big long-term contract.

What number seals the deal?

Parsons, who has registered 256 tackles, 112 QB hits, 52.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles during his four-year stint with the Cowboys, is expected to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback when negotiations end. That implies an average annual salary of $41.2 million over five years, which would place him just ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt ($41 million APY). Jones is also expected to lock it in as a five-year contract.