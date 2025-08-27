Rachel Bush feels ‘at home’ again after husband Jordan Poyer’s return to Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back Jordan Poyer, one of their most popular players. According to The Spun, the veteran safety is returning after spending the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. The 34-year-old defender had previously been a key piece of the Bills’ defense for seven seasons. Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, stole the spotlight with her response to the news. Rachel Bush's reaction grabbed attention with her reaction to husband Jordan Poyer's return to the Buffalo Bills.(Instagram/@rachelbush)

Jordan Poyer returns to Buffalo Bills: Rachel Bush reacts

Bush, who is a well-known Instagram influencer with over 4 million followers, celebrated the return with a special message on her Instagram Stories. “HOME AGAIN HOME AGAIN ONE LAST RIDE BUFFALO LET’S GO. CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL,” she wrote.

Rachel Bush expressed her happiness at Poyer's return to the Bills.(Instagram/@rachelbush)

Bush has long been popular among NFL fans, often going viral with her posts and eye-catching game day outfits. She married Poyer in 2018. Their love story began when Poyer messaged her on Twitter after seeing her Instagram photos.

Jordan Poyer's career highlights

Poyer started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, but before finding success with the Bills. Between 2017-2023, he recorded 682 tackles, 48 pass break-ups, 22 interceptions and eight forced fumbles. Poyer received All-Pro honors in 2021 and was listed among the NFL's top 100.

After the Bills released him in 2024, Poyer joined Miami and finished the season with 98 tackles in 16 games. Now, just ahead of the 2025 season opener, the Bills have signed him again. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Poyer wanted to return to Buffalo to finish his career where he feels most at home.

The Bills will compete against the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday Night Football on September 7. There is a possibility that Poyer might not have a big role in week 1, but his experience and leadership will be a great asset to the team, The Spun report added..

FAQs:

Q1: Why did Jordan Poyer return to the Buffalo Bills?

Jordan Poyer wanted to finish his career in Buffalo, the team where he became an All-Pro and felt most at home.

Q2: How did Rachel Bush react to the news?

Rachel Bush celebrated on Instagram with a special message.

Q3: When will the Buffalo Bills play their first game of the 2025 season?

The Bills open their season on September 7, 2025, against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.