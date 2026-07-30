Why 'real' is the highest compliment I can give a phone camera

I have bought and reviewed smartphones like a man possessed over the last decade. It started with devices like the Nexus 5, the Xperia ZR and the OnePlus One. Somewhere along the way, buying them turned into reviewing them. Since then, I've spent years shooting on everything from iPhones and Pixels to OnePlus flagships and Xiaomi's own Leica-powered phones. Very few have genuinely surprised me. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra. (Shaurya Sharma) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra did.

Not because it has the biggest camera module or the longest list of specifications. Those things are easy to advertise. What is much harder to explain is the feeling you get when you look at the photos afterwards.

They just look... real.

I use that word very deliberately.

In an era where almost every flagship is trying to outsmart reality with AI, boosted HDR and colours that never existed in the first place, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra takes a different route. Highlights still glow, but with that unmistakable Leica softness. Shadows remain shadows instead of being aggressively lifted. Skin tones look believable. Greens stay green instead of fluorescent. The images are not perfect, and that is exactly why they feel so convincing.

There is an honesty to them.

It is the same reason I kept going back to the Xiaomi 14 before this, and later found myself reaching for the Xiaomi 17T just as often. Xiaomi's collaboration with Leica has quietly become one of the most distinctive camera experiences in smartphones, and after spending months with these devices, I genuinely believe it is among the finest the industry has produced in recent years.

That opinion wasn't formed overnight either.

Earlier this year, while we were deciding the winners of the HT Tech Power List Awards, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra eventually walked away with our Smartphone of the Year award. It wasn't an easy decision. Everyone had a favourite. Some argued Vivo's portraits looked better. Others admired the iPhone's colour science. A few couldn't stop talking about Oppo's incredible detail.

Yet almost everyone agreed on one thing.

The Xiaomi's photos had an oomph that was difficult to quantify.

Again, they simply felt real.

As someone who spends an unhealthy amount of time obsessing over cameras, that mattered more than any benchmark ever could.

That obsession eventually led me to make a slightly ridiculous decision I photographed one of my closest childhood friends' wedding on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Could I have carried a dedicated camera? Absolutely.

Did I have access to other flagship phones? Yes.

Did I still choose the Xiaomi?

Without hesitation.