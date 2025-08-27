Travis Kelce unveils American Eagle collaboration hours after Taylor Swift engagement. Details here

Just hours after his engagement to Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has another announcement to make. The NFL player has taken another step into the world of fashion, with his sports and lifestyle brand Tru Kolors launching a limited-edition collaboration with American Eagle, Variety reported. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.(AFP)

Called AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champion’s new collections will feature over 90 pieces. The clothes would be priced between $14.95 and $179.95 and reflect Kelce’s “unique style, delivering an elevated take on everyday essentials and transforming classic silhouettes into bold statements of confidence and individuality,” a statement said.

Tavis Kelce’s AE x Tru Kolors collection

American Eagle dropped a new ad about the collaboration on their website. The clip features Kelce alongside tennis star Anna Frey, quarterback Drew Allar, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, top wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith, NBA star Kiyan Anthony and Olympic gold gymnast Suni Lee.

As per a People report, the collection launches in two drops. Apart from the initial release on August 27, there is another scheduled for September 24. The clothing line includes vintage-inspired tees, cricket sweaters, soft chenille pieces, rugby polos and utility cargos, and cashmere sets.

Travis Kelce on American Eagle collaboration

The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed he kept the collection a secret “for nearly a year.” Kelce called the launch an “awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process.”

For American Eagle, the news of the collaboration comes a month after its controversial Sydney Sweeney ad.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

The couple surprised their fans worldwide with the news of their engagement on August 26. A joint Instagram post by Kelce and the Blank Space singer showed glimpses of their engagement. As per a Fox News report, the post grabbed over one million reposts in under six hours.

According to Instagram, the post is now among the most-shared in the company’s history, the report added.

FAQs:

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement?

The couple dropped a post on Instagram on August 26.

Is Travis Kelce collaborating with American Eagle?

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs player's lifestyle and sports brand is collaborating with American Eagle.

What is the price of Travis Kelce's AE x Tru Kolors collection?

The outfits will be priced between $14.95 and $179.95.