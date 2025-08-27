Taylor Swift vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Whose engagement ring is more expensive? Revealed

Taylor Swift just announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, and while fans are celebrating the romance, most eyes are fixed on her stunning engagement ring. But she is not the only star flashing a diamond. Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez also made headlines with their own dazzling engagement. Here is a look at both rings and how they compare. Taylor Swift vs Georgina Rodríguez's engagement ring.(Instagram/taylorswift/georginagio)

Taylor Swift’s vintage-inspired ring

According to Forbes, Taylor’s engagement ring is an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond, which is crafted in 18k yellow gold. Her ring is a hand-graved antique design with needlepoint prongs and small cut diamonds, which makes it timeless and unique. As per Forbes, the ring is worth around $550,000. Designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the piece perfectly matches Swift’s romantic and classic aesthetic.

Also read: Taylor Swift's 8-carat engagement ring costs over $500,000; expert reveals details

Ronaldo’s $5 million diamond statement

Just days before Swift’s announcement, Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodríguez with a show-stopping 35-carat diamond ring. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the design features a rare triple-oval, three-stone configuration, symbolising past, present, and future. Valued at around $5 million, it has been compared to the legendary Taylor-Burton diamond once worn by Elizabeth Taylor.

Which ring is more expensive?

When it comes to price, there is no competition; Ronaldo’s ring for Georgina is nearly ten times more expensive than Swift’s. While Taylor’s antique sparkler emphasizes elegance and history, Ronaldo’s jewel is all about scale and extravagance.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Taylor Swift net worth: Who is richer?

Still, both stars can easily afford their choices. Taylor Swift, named by Forbes as the richest female musician in the world, boasts a net worth of over $1 billion. Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, reportedly has a net worth of $90 million and signed a two-year $34.25 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the richest sports person in the world with a net worth of $275M. However, Taylor Swift leaves behind both, her fiance and the footballer, with a whopping net worth of $1.6 billion as per Forbes.

