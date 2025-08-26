Taylor Swift's 8-carat engagement ring costs over $500,000; expert reveals details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared photos of their romantic garden engagement on Tuesday. The pop star posted a close-up image of her massive diamond ring, which could cost over $500,000, Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry told Brides.com. He further revealed that the ring is easily over 8 carats. Hindustan Times cannot verify the details at the moment. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday(Instagram)

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” Swift and Kelce wrote in the caption of their Instagram post, which got more than 20 million likes within 30 minutes. The five-photo carousel included pictures of Kelce on his knee, the two hugging under an arch of flowers and her huge diamond ring.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance reportedly began in 2023. The ‘Love Story’ singer attended quite a few Chiefs games that year. She also celebrated on the field with Kelce after Kansas City recorded a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

First details about Taylor Swift's engagement ring

Khordipour, as per Bride.com, said that the ‘style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful delicate and decorative gold work’.

"Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity," he added

“The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting.”

ABC News reported that Swift's engagement ring is ‘an old-mine brilliant cut diamond’ designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship featured prominently in the just-released six-part ESPN documentary “The Kingdom,” which chronicles the franchise’s ultimately foiled pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title last season.

(With inputs from AP)