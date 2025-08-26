Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are engaged: Here's a look at the couple's net worth

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating each other since 2023, are considered one of the highly influential and popular couples in Hollywood. On Tuesday, August 26, the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs star announced their engagement on social media and shared a few photographs of their engagement. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.(Instagram/taylorswift)

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read a post on Instagram alongside a carousel of images, showing them surrounded by flowers. One of the images showed Travis on one knee, while another one highlighted Swift's engagement ring.

According to USA Today, the ring has been made by Kindred Lubeck with Artifex Fine Jewelry, while it is an old mine brilliant cut.

In the images, the couple could be seen embracing and holding hands. Interestingly, Swift's viral post has already received more than seven million likes within an hour of it getting shared on Instagram.

Taylor Swift net worth

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion, listing her among the top celebrities in Hollywood. Swift, who has bagged several honors during her career, emerged as a billionaire in October 2023. This happened after the major success of her Eras Tour, as well as the value of her music catalog. She is currently the richest female musician in the world.

The 35-year-old is believed to be the first musician in the entertainment industry to have become a billionaire primarily through her songs and performances.

As per Forbes, her total earnings include about $800 million from royalties and touring, as well as $600 million from her music catalog. Besides this, she holds properties worth $110 million.

Travis Kelce net worth

The 35-year-old, who began his journey with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, has total earnings of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is valued among the top tight ends in the US and played a major role in helping the side bag Super Bowls LIV and LVII.

Apart from this, Kelce has received several NFL records to his name, including the title for fastest tight end to get to 10,000 career receiving yards. Last year, he signed a two-year, $34.25 million extension with the the team.

Combined net worth of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Together, the two stars have a huge financial empire. Swift and Kelce have a combined net worth of $1.69 billion.

FAQs

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Yes, the couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26.

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

As of now, they have not declared the wedding date.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating each other?

They have been romantically linked to each other since 2023.