Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engaged: Here's when they plan to get married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, the singer announced on social media to much fanfare on Tuesday. Amid that, sources close to the duo are reportedly claiming marriage is also in the cards for Swift and Kelce, pretty soon. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and boyfriend US NFL football player Travis Kelce.(AFP)

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, a source close to Taylor and Travis revealed that they want to get married and have kids, and they are "genuinely ready for that chapter."

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are," the source said, adding that Taylor and Travis "want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter."

Taylor Swift on Tuesday shared an Instagram post with Travis Kelce announcing that they are engaged. The post had five photos of their engagement, including one where the 'Love Story' singer flaunts her engagement ring.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” she captioned the post.

How Taylor and Travis Decided on Engagement

With Travis Kelce's NFL season over and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour also wrapping up, the duo spent a lot of time together over the past few months. So much so that reports on the duo's rare public appearances caused many to speculate that there has been a rift between Swift and Kelce. But the recent engagement announcement shows that things, actually, were to the contrary.

In fact, another source speaking to Cosmopolitan revealed that it was during this 'downtime' that the duo really understood each other and fell in love even more deeply.

"During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common," the source said. "They feel like they’ve found their person.... They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger."

"She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing," the source added, saying that Swift "never experienced that in a partner before Travis."