Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour looks come to life in 13 new Madame Tussauds wax figures: Check out the locations

Taylor Swift is set to get the ultimate wax statue tribute as Madame Tussauds announced 13 new wax figures inspired by her show-stopping Eras Tour looks. The multi-figure rollout will span across 13 cities and four continents, marking the largest launch of its kind in the brand's 250 years of history. Madame Tussauds unveils 13 new wax figures of Taylor Swift inspired by her Eras Tour. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading toward bankruptcy after Netflix deal collapses?

Madame Tussauds collaborates with designers for Swift's Era Tour wax statues

According to a press release, the aim of the exhibition is to "make guests feel as if they’ve stepped on stage at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour." It further stated that the statues were created by over 40 artists over 14 months to recreate the looks from the Bad Blood singer's largest tour, as reported by People Magazine.

As reported by USA Today, the popular wax museum teamed up with renowned fashion houses, including Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti, and Etro, to recreate Swift’s iconic onstage looks.

Madame Tussauds' senior figure stylist, Danielle Cullen, shared in the news release, “This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history, which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift.”

Also Read: Who is George Farmer and what is his net worth? 5 facts on Candace Owens' husband

Locations of Taylor Swift's 13 wax statues

In the USA, fans will be able to spot Swift's Eras Tour-inspired wax statues at five locations. These include Nashville (Evermore Era), New York (Midnights Era), Hollywood (Speak Now), Las Vegas (Fearless Era), and Orlando (Reputation Era).

The global rollout will span cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hong Kong, London, Sydney, and Shanghai.The news comes over a month after Swift bought all of her masters rom Scooter Braun.