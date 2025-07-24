Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading toward bankruptcy after Netflix deal collapses?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be facing a personal and financial crisis following the collapse of their $100 million Netflix deal, sources claimed to RadarOnline. They also added that the fallout with the streaming giant could push the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to bankruptcy and even to the brink of divorce. Despite their dream to build an empire via Archewell Productions, their partnership with Netflix fizzled out. Reports suggest the collapse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $100 million Netflix deal could result in bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)(AP)

Industry insiders revealed to the media outlet that the platform, based on a subscription model, has “no appetite” to renew its deal, which will expire later this year.

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face bankruptcy?

A fading public interest and falling viewership data resulted in Harry and Markle's fallout with Netflix, insiders claimed to the media outlet. One source shared, “She had everything going for her, name, platform, and publicity, but the viewing numbers for the show were dismal. This deal is dead.”

Another insider added, "Meghan and Harry rely on this deal to sustain upkeep on their $29million mansion and their huge range of staff. Without it, and without massively curbing their spending, they could be headed for bankruptcy."

Markle's lifestyle series, WithLove Meghan, which debuted in March but struggles to gain traction, was ranked at 383rd position on Netflix with just 5.3 million views in the first half of the year. The modest performance paled in comparison to the unexpected streaming revival of her previous legal drama Suits, which outshone her new project.

A Netflix source said, "There was initial curiosity about them, but that’s evaporated. They have gone from buzzy to background noise."

Prince Harry and Markle ‘not natural content creators’

Insiders claimed that the couple lacked creative direction when it came to any of their content. Talking about Markle's show, a streaming source described it as “well-lit but flat”. Another source noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "not natural content creators, they’re trying to be what they think the public wants, rather than being authentic."

Despite WithLove Meghan getting a green light for another season, the insiders believe that it is the streaming giant's gesture of courtesy to finish off every remaining obligation with the couple. Sources said that Netflix has “zero interest in pursuing further projects”. One insider added, "They’re just waiting for the credits to roll on this unfortunate chapter. Bosses see commissioning any more content from this pair a total waste of money."