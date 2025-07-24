Inside Bryan Kohberger’s life sentence with luxuries behind bars

Bryan Kohberger, the convicted murderer behind the slayings of four students of the University of Idaho, will spend the rest of his life behind bars but with certain comforts. Despite the public outrage and backlash from the public and the victims' families over a controversial plea deal that spared him the death penalty, the 30-year-old will enjoy certain amenities in prison. Bryan Kohberger, convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students, will serve life in prison with some amenities. Kyle Green/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Bryan Kohberger's amenities inside prison revealed

Kohberger is expected to be sent to Idaho's Maximum-Security Prison and will be afforded certain amenities during his time there. He will be able to watch a movie to pass his time behind bars and will have access to emails, which brings the possibility of him being able to communicate with his morbid fans. NewsNation’s Brian Entin revealed the details inside Kohberger's life in prison; however, he added that despite the modest perks, Kohberger is expected to face a grim and isolating existence behind bars, as reported by the Daily Mail.

He shared with the media outlet, “It's the most severe facility in Idaho where the most dangerous prisoners go,” adding that due to his infamy, he “could be a target” to other inmates. Following the potential threat to life, he can be expected to be locked in the prison's ultra-protective unit, where prisoners are put in individual cells for 23 hours and let out for only one hour.

Kohberer will primarily have access to the tablet only for visitations outside the cell, where the prisoners are shackled to the floor. For access to a tablet inside his cell, the Idaho killer will have to pay $100, which will also include music, movies, and email, according to NewsNation.

Kohberger under extra security measures

The owner of the Idaho Bonding Company revealed to NewsNation that due to Kohberger's infamy, he will be kept under extra security. He shared, “He’s going to have to be segregated; as you may know, people in prison don’t like people who hurt women or children, and he’s hurt women. And that’s not something that the inmates there take lightly. It’s something that is definitely going to put a target on his back.”