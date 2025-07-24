Serial killer on the loose in Wisconsin? Eliotte Heinz, Emma Jacob's mysterious deaths spark theories

The deaths of Eliotte Heinz and Emma Jacob, both 22-year-old women found deceased within days of each other in Wisconsin, have sparked concerns among locals. Several social media users on Wednesday posted about the possibility of the serial killer being on the loose in the state. Two Wisconsin women mysteriously died within a span of days(X)

Heinz, a Viterbo University graduate student, vanished from La Crosse on Sunday and was found dead in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota, authorities confirmed.

Jacob, reported missing from Platteville, was later confirmed deceased in rural Platteville. With autopsies pending and causes of death unclear, theories are swirling, though authorities caution against jumping to conclusions.

Eliotte Heinz and Emma Jacob's deaths

Heinz was last seen walking near the Mississippi River at 3:22 AM local time on Sunday after leaving Bronco’s Bar. Her cellphone was recovered nearby after a massive search operation. Her death has revived old ‘smiley face killer’ theories, suggested by former New York cops in the 2000s, linking male college drownings in La Crosse from 1997–2010 to foul play.

However, no foul play is suspected yet. Police are yet to confirm the cause of death for both college students.

The timing, two young women, same age, vanishing 101 miles apart within 48 hours, has fueled social media speculation.

“I don’t know if anyone is following this, but there might be a serial killer in SW Wisconsin. Three early 20s girls vanished in the early hours of the morning in the last couple of weeks. So far, two have been found dead. 😔 😡,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“To be very honest this has happened ALOT around Wisconsin and Minnesota, there was talk of a serial killer at one point. Dig into it lot of college students in the rivers over the last couple of years!!” another local tweeted.

Authorities, including La Crosse and Lafayette County sheriffs, have not commented on the serial killer theories.