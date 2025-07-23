Where is Eliotte Heinz? La Crosse woman vanishes, netizens point out eerie similarities to Wisconsin's Emma Jacob case

A search is underway for a 22-year-old graduate student who went missing in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Sunday morning, July 20. The La Crosse Police Department said that Eliotte Heinz was last seen walking near the waterfront just before 3:30 am. Amid the search, netizens are wondering whether her disappearance could be connected to the vanishing of Wisconsin woman Emma Jacob, who was later found dead. Where is Eliotte Heinz? La Crosse, Wisconsin. woman goes missing (Viterbo University/Facebook)

Heinz was with her friends at Bronco’s Bar in the city’s downtown area less than an hour before she went missing, Fox News reported. The bar closed at 2:30 am, and the walk to where the missing woman was last seen lasts about two minutes, being a distance of 0.4 miles.

Heinz has been described as being 5-foot-4 with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts.

Eliotte Heinz’s family speaks out

Viterbo University shared a message on Facebook from Heinz’s family. “On behalf of our entire family, thank you. The outpouring of support in the search for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers, and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the post read.

The statement continued, “Many of you have asked how you can help. At this time, the most important thing you can do is continue sharing Eliotte’s information on social media. For those in the La Crosse area, we ask that you review any home security camera footage from early Sunday morning between 2–6 a.m.—even the smallest detail could make a difference. If you see anything that may help, please contact the La Crosse Police Department.”

“We are incredibly thankful for the food and supply donations received. We are currently well covered for today. Looking ahead to tonight and tomorrow, donations can be brought to the Viterbo University School of Nursing,” the post added, sharing links for those who wish to provide direct monetary support to the family.

Netizens wonder if there’s a connection between the Eliotte Heinz and Emma Jacob cases

Jacob, from Platteville, Wisconsin, was found dead after she went missing. A frantic search was launched after she was reported missing, with authorities, family members, and local residents joining in to try and find her.

In a Reddit post, a user noted that the two areas where the two women went missing are just two hours apart. “The girls are the same age. It's a weird coincidence or something related. Stay vigilant ladies and let your loved ones know!” the post said.

Others pointed out the coincidence in the comment section of a post shared by Jacob’s sister, Sydney Wiltsie, announcing Jacob’s death. “What is happening? First the girl in LaCrosse, now Emma. Praying that Emma is found soon and safe. May God be with you all at this extremely difficult time,” one user commented. “Yikes! I’m praying she is found safe and sound. This is so scary considering the girl around the same age reported missing in La Crosse on Sunday. Let me know if I can do anything to help find her,” another user commented before Jacob’s death was announced.