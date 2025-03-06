Who was Praveen Kumar Gampa, the Indian student shot dead in Wisconsin?

A 27-year-old student from India has reportedly been found dead with bullet wounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Praveen Kumar Gampa was shot dead in a suspected robbery at the local store where he worked part-time, The Indian Express reported. Who was Praveen Kumar Gampa? Indian student shot dead in Wisconsin was about to join a job and 'settle down,’ dad says (Unsplash - representational image)

The Consulate General of India in Chicago shared their condolences in an X post. “We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed,” the post reads.

Who was Praveen Kumar Gampa?

Praveen was a native of Keshampet mandal in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, and was a second-year MS in Data Science student at the University of Wisconsin. He went to the United States in August 2023 after completing his BTech in Hyderabad. In December last year, he visited India and then left for the US on January 20, 2025.

“He was about to finish his course in four months and about to join a regular job and settle down,” Praveen’s father, Raghavulu, told the media.

Raghavulu said that he missed a WhatsApp call from a US number at 2.50 am on Wednesday. “We tried calling our son in the morning but he did not respond. When we called again, someone else answered and asked about his date of birth. We initially thought it was a fraud call. Later, we found out from his friends that they too received calls asking them to come to the scene. The police informed us that Praveen was shot by assailants with a gun. They initially said it was a private gun, then a store gun, and even mentioned it happened near a beach. Later, they sent us an FIR mentioning the incident took place at a store,” he added.

The family has reportedly been told by US authorities that the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.