Alleged drunk driver in Milwaukee nearly strikes Kamala Harris’ motorcade, video surfaces

A wrong-way driver, believed to have been drunk, almost hit Kamala Harris’ motorcade in Milwaukee Monday night, October 21, a harrowing video has revealed. The driver, a 55-year-old local man, allegedly drove up an exit ramp onto the wrong side of I-794 at St. Paul Avenue before motoring past the vice president and her entourage of vehicles, according to WISN 12. Alleged drunk driver in Milwaukee nearly strikes Kamala Harris’ motorcade (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The driver was seen moving to the left lane as the first car in the motorcade passed, before over a dozen other cars followed. One of the vehicles was reportedly carrying Harris to the airport.

The last car in the group was being driven by a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy, who went on to pull the driver up and arrest him. The man was reportedly arrested after failing several sobriety tests.

What the arrest report says

An arrest report stated that when the deputy told him he “almost struck a vehicle in the VPOTUS’ motorcade, he was extremely surprised and had no recollection of entering the freeway or coming close to striking another vehicle.” “He also stated he did not have any intention of harming Vice President Kamala Harris or anybody related to her campaign,” the arrest report added. The report said that an open beer can was also found in the driver’s car.

The man was arrested on charges of drunk driving and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and was held in jail without bail. As per reports, the Secret Service said it was aware of the incident. The Secret Service also thanked the sheriff’s office for arresting the man.

US Secret Service spokesperson Joe Biesk said that the agency “is aware of the incident involving a motorist traveling in the opposite direction on the highway while the Vice President was in her motorcade,” CNN reported. “We are grateful to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for its response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody for DUI,” the statement added.