General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s cause of death revealed days after being killed by robbers

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s cause of death has been revealed days after his murder. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, 37-year-old Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of the actor’s death has been listed as a homicide. General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s cause of death has been revealed (Scott Kirkland/ABC via AP)(AP)

What happened to Johnny Wactor?

On the morning of May 25, Wactor was shot dead by armed robbers who were trying to steal his catalytic converter from his car. Wactor’s brother, Grant, said that Wactor and a female co-worker were walking to their vehicles when the incident took place.

Grant said that as they walked up to the vehicle, Wactor saw that his car “was jacked up or lifted in some way. He thought he was being towed.” Grand said that Wactor quickly realised “they were definitely not tow truck people.”

Grant reportedly died saving his female colleague. At the time, Grant stood in front of her and had his hands raised.

“He did not confront them,” Grant said. “He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.”

Grand further said that the robbers “weren't expecting anybody to walk up on them, so they got scared. And there's nothing more dangerous than a coward with a gun in his hand.”

The men shot Wactor and fled the scene in a car. The actor was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

Wactor was best known for playing Brando Corbin in General hospital. He also appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds and more.

Wactor’s Godmother, Michaelle, has launched a GoFundMe to “raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced.”