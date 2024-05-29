Johnny Wactor’s ex-fiance Tessa Farrell breaks down in tears after his murder: ‘You shot the wrong guy’

Murdered General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor’s former fiance has blasted his killers, breaking down after his death. In an Instagram video, a distressed Tessa Farrell said the killers shot “the wrong guy.” Johnny Wactor’s ex-fiance Tessa Farrell breaks down in tears after his murder (tessafarrellxo/Instagram, Scott Kirkland/ABC via AP)

“If the person who did this, if you’re watching, I’m sorry, but you shot the wrong guy,” Farrell said in a video posted to Instagram. “You can get a real job. I know the job market’s hard but we’re all in it together. You don’t have to steal — especially take a life over it.”

Farrell went on to make an emotional plea, demanding that changes be made “as a community” regarding the rising crime spree. “These criminals can’t keep being on the street and they can’t keep being sent back and have no repercussions for their actions,” Farrell said. “It’s not ok, this can’t keep happening. So many lives are being lost, just us not being smart — we have to be smarter as a community.”

Wactor was shot dead while protecting a female co-worker during an armed robbery. The robbers reportedly shot the 37-year-old star dead for his car’s catalytic converter.

In the video, Farrell sent her condolences to the co-worker who saw Wactor’s murder. “I am so sorry you’re in this situation,” Farrell said. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like to have been the one right there. You must be so scared and so sad. But if you need someone to talk to, you can talk to me.”

Farrell captioned the video, “Please vote YES/NO in this poll — Do you want better laws to reduce the escalating crime and theft rates in California?”

She added, “If you have ANY info on the criminals responsible for his death — please contact the LAPD at 877-275-5273 or their anonymous tip hotline at 877-527-3247. If you’d like to donate to help Johnny’s family with his memorial, please do so here:https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-johnny-family-support”.

Johnny Wactor and Tessa Farrell’s relationship

Wactor and Farrell met in 2013, and dated for several years. They eventually got engaged, but ultimately had to “let each other go romantically,” Farrell said.

“It was rushed. We were too young and kids and healing — but I’m just so proud of the man he’s become and it’s so sad that crime in LA had to do this,” Farrell said.

“It’s so sad that, you know, that this is how he had to get taken from us because he cared so much about doing the right thing and earning things. He taught me that,” she added.

Farrell further said that after they broke up, Wactor “found sobriety.” She even helped him decide to attend AA meetings after that.