‘I will shoot’: Florida man threatens and robs pharmacy workers for drugs and Viagra

A robber warned employees of a pharmacy in Florida with a handwritten threat note before asking them to hand him over various drugs as per a list. The note was captioned, "THIS IS A ARMED ROBBERY" and warned the pharmacy workers, "You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me!". The threatening note and the suspect's photograph has been shared by the Orlando Police Department and has gone viral. The handwritten threat note and drugs robbed by the Florida man(X(formerly Twitter)/@OrlandoPolice)

According to a post on X(formerly Twitter) by Orlando Police, the 23-year-old man named Thomas Mues threatened the pharmacy workers at the CVS store on Curry Ford Road on October 20, 2023 at about 6 p.m.

“Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions or I will shoot the closest person to me!,” read the threatening note.

In the note, the robber had listed the drugs that he wanted with the title "Bag the Following". The drugs included specific dosages of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, liquid Codeine and Viagra.

"When finished, place note in bag and lay down or I will shoot," read the bottom of the note.

According to Law & Crime, the pharmacy worker who dealt with the suspect didn't realise that the store was being robbed at first and kept asking him routine questions. The robber kept insisting her to read the note.

"Pharmacy employees say the suspect handed them a note indicating he had a gun & would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed. OPD TAC officers arrived on the scene as the suspect, Thomas Mues (DOB 2/22/00), was walking out of the store," informed Orlando Police.

Police informed that the suspect had travelled from Jacksonville to carry out the robbery. He also admitted to have done similar robbery in Central Florida.

"After a short foot pursuit, Mues was apprehended and was still holding the stolen narcotics and his written note. He admitted to traveling to Orlando from Jacksonville to carry out the plan and also confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida," added Orlando Police.

