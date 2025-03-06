Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds, probe on

An Indian student, 26, was allegedly found dead in the United States with bullet wounds, however, the cause of his death is not yet known, his family said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. Before Praveen’s death, two similar incidents of students from Telangana dying in the USA have emerged in the recent past. (Representational photo/Getty Images via AFP)

The student, G Praveen, hailed from Telangana and was pursuing his MS in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee. Praveen’s family was informed by the US authorities on Wednesday morning that his body has been found and that his friends say it was found with bullets, Praveen’s cousin Arun told PTI.

While the family does not yet know the cause of death, some say that unknown assailants shot and killed Praveen, Arun said. The US authorities told Praveen’s family that the cause of his death can be determined after an autopsy.

The cousin also informed that before the family got the call from US authorities, Praveen had called his father early Wednesday morning, however, he could not pick up because he was sleeping.

The family, a native of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad, is in a state of shock since they heard of Praveen’s death. They have approached local political leaders and MLAs for help.

Praveen completed his Bachelor in Technology from Hyderabad before going to the US in 2023 to pursue his masters. The last time he visited his family in India was just a couple of months back in December, 2024. He left for the USA soon after in January this year.

Before Praveen’s death, two similar incidents of students from Telangana dying in the USA have emerged in the recent past. One student from Telangana’s Khammam city was allegedly shot dead in the US in November 2024 while another one from Hyderabad met a similar fate in January this year, the PTI report added.

With PTI inputs.