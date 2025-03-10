Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki seen in chilling photo donning same bikini she was wearing when she disappeared

Missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki was seen in a chilling picture at her resort in the Dominican Republic before she went missing. The 20-year-old Indian-origin woman, who was on spring break, was seen in the photo wearing the same bikini she was donning when she disappeared. Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki (@sudikshakonanki/TikTok)

Authorities said Konanki, who is from an upscale suburb of Washington, DC, went missing after “walking on the beach” in the popular resort town of Punta Cana, according to the New York Post. She was last seen at the Riu Republica Resort beach on March 6 around 4:50 am. She was wearing a multicolored beaded bracelet on her left wrist, yellow and steel bracelets on her right arm, an anklet on her right leg, as well as large round earrings.

The photo was taken at the same resort in the Dominican Republic where Konanki was staying before she disappeared. Take a look:

Sheriff Michael Chapman told NBC News on the morning that Konanki disappeared, she went to the beach with her friends. While they returned, she did not.

‘It runs the gamut from something accidental to foul play’

Konanki, an Indian national based in Chantilly, Virginia, was on the Caribbean island with five friends from the University of Pittsburgh, according to Fox 32. As part of the search effort to locate the missing student, the Indian embassy is working with officials from Loudoun County, Virginia, and multiple Dominican Republic agencies.

University of Pittsburgh officials are reportedly cooperating with Konanki’s family too. “University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” the school said in a statement.

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told NBC News that authorities are looking at all possibilities at present. “Right now it runs the gamut from something accidental to foul play," the spokesperson said. "It is all at this point under consideration. Nothing's been ruled out."