A 22-year-old woman from Platteville, Wisconsin, was found dead shortly after she went missing. A frantic search was launched after Emma Jacob was reported missing, with authorities, family members, and local residents joining in to try and find her, according to scholarworks.shop. Unfortunately, her body was later discovered. What happened to Emma Jacob? Platteville, Wisconsin woman found dead after going missing (Sydney Wiltsie/Facebook)

After Jacob went missing, Sydney Wiltsie, her sister, hoped for her safe return in a post on Facebook. “My little sister Emma Jacob has been missing since around 9:30 this morning. Her last pinged location was near the mound, or the “big M” in Platteville, WI. Her car, phone, keys, and purse were all found there. Police are involved and we ask that everyone in the Platteville area keeps an eye out for her and that she is found safe. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. 22 y.o. Female, roughly 5’6”, 120lbs, dark brown curly hair,” she wrote, sharing photos of the two of them.

Wiltsie later updated the same post, writing, “She has been found. At this time we ask you please respect our families privacy as we grieve the loss of our daughter, sister, and auntie. Thank you.”

It is unclear how Jacob died, as are the circumstances around her death.

Netizens offer prayers

Netizens offered their prayers in the comment section of Wiltsie’s post. “So very sorry to here this many prayers shared,” one user wrote, while another said, “Oh Sydney, I will keep you all in my thoughts & prayers…how can we help.” One wrote, “Who was with her at the M? Can they ask the owner across the street if there was any ring cameras or anyone that saw her. Have the trails been checked? I know my daughter used to go there alot to think and be away from stress. Does Grant County have a scent team K9s?She graduated with my daughter. Thinking of you and your family.”

“My prayers and thoughts are with you,” one user wrote. Another said, “Thinking of you and family Sydney!! You’re in our prayers”.