Taylor Swift's Super Bowl photo with Travis Kelce added to Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Honor

Taylor Swift has officially left her mark on the Kansas City Chiefs. On August 22, Kansas City sports anchor Harold R Kuntz revealed new updates to Arrowhead Stadium’s Hall of Honor on X (formerly Twitter). Kansas City Chiefs honor Taylor Swift.(X/@HaroldRKuntz3)

Kuntz, sharing a picture of the Hall of Honor, wrote, “New set in the Chiefs Hall of Honor .. Dan Meers (KC Wolf) mascot is there. And a few new pictures in the Photographers Room.”

In one of the images, which was mounted on the wall, featured Swift, whose arms were wrapped around the Chiefs' tight end player. The photograph was from the field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.

Fans were quick to react to the photos on social media. “She’s part of Arrowhead now,” one user commented while another said, “Yes, this deserves to be in a museum.” A third user wrote on X, “Dan Meers is a legend. This is beautiful!” Another one called Swift the “Princess of Chiefs kingdom.”

Travis Kelce's football influence on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift began dating the Chiefs’ star tight end in mid-2023 and made her Arrowhead debut on September 24 of that year during a game against the Chicago Bears. The pop superstar quickly transitioned to a passionate fan, according to Parade.

According to the magazine, Swift, during her appearance on the New Heights podcast, revealed that on her first date, she asked Travis Kelce, “what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and he looked across the field across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing in front of him.” The Bad Blood singer added, "I now know what an insane question that was.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Taylor Swift has attended numerous games, is often spotted in VIP suites with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, according to US Weekly. She joined Kelce on the field after key wins, including the AFC Championship and the 2024 Super Bowl.

Recalling the Super Bowl celebration, Swift said she had never seen that many cameras in her life. The singer also revealed that she was shocked when Travis Kelce's mother proposed they go on the field after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship. She said, "Everybody’s screaming and his mom goes, ‘All right, let’s go down to the field.’ I was, like, ‘What? We’re doing what? … Did he say that’s OK?’ We hadn’t talked about this.”

She was quoted in the US Weekly report, “It’s one of my most cherished memories ‘cause I was so proud of you. It was so magical [and] it was so fun. It’s crazy to get to see someone you love work that hard, and then have that euphoric payoff.”

As the Chiefs prepare for the 2025-2026 season, fans anticipate seeing Swift at more games. Meanwhile, sources said the couple is planning a long-term future together, the US Weekly report added.

FAQs

Why is Taylor Swift featured in the Chiefs Hall of Honor?

Because of her strong presence and support during the team’s Super Bowl-winning season, and her relationship with Travis Kelce.

When did Taylor Swift start dating Travis Kelce?

The couple began dating during the 2023 NFL season.

Did Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

Yes, she attended the 2024 Super Bowl where the Chiefs won and celebrated on the field with Kelce.

Will Taylor Swift attend games this season?

Fans expect her at many games during the 2025-2026 season.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Not yet, but reports suggest they are planning a future together, including marriage.