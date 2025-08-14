Rashee Rice NFL disciplinary hearing: Date, impact on Kansas City Chiefs and more

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice’s NFL disciplinary hearing for his involvement in a multi-car crash has been set for September 30 in New York, sources told ESPN. The move allows the Chiefs wide receiver to participate in the first four games of the regular season before any move, including a potential suspension, is imposed by the League. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice recently returned to practice after a groin injury.(AP)

Rashee Rice to be suspended?

As per a Forbes report, the 25-year-old is likely to be disciplined for his involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas last year. Rice was traveling in his Lamborghini at 119 mph. He and four other men left behind a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini Urus at the scene of the crash without checking on the occupants in the other vehicles. Two people were hospitalized, and two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene .

He faced one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault as well as six counts of collision involving injury.

Rashee Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail by a Dallas County judge. The jail time can be served during the five years of probation.

Rice, who is on a four-year, $6.5 million rookie contract, has said that he learned from his accident, adding he appreciates the opportunity to play for the Chiefs.

“My legal team is handling that,” Rice said about the case earlier. “All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that’s me doing what I do best right here on the field.”

Rice had suffered a season-ending leg injury just four games into the 2024 campaign. He recently returned to practice after dealing with a minor groin injury.

How Rashee Rice’s hearing date impacts the Chiefs’ season

The date means that Rice will be available for the Kansas City Chiefs during a jam-packed time. The team will be in Brazil on September 5 to face the Los Angeles Chargers, perhaps their toughest challenger in the division. In Week Two, the Chiefs face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who crushed them in the finals last season.

The Chiefs will also go up against the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens in September. Rice will be available for all four crucial games.

