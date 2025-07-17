Rashee Rice car accident: Will NFL suspend Chiefs star after guilty plea? Here's the rule

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice pleaded guilty to two felony charges on Thursday, stemming from a high-speed car crash in Dallas on March 30, 2024, raising questions about a potential NFL suspension. The 25-year-old will serve 30 days in jail and five years of probation. The Dallas district court judge who issued the sentence ruled Rice's jail time can be served at any juncture during his five-year probation. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice participates during NFL football practice(AP)

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in a statement released by his attorney, Royce West.

"There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

This comes after Rashee Rice, driving a leased Lamborghini Urus at 119 mph, was involved in a six-vehicle chain-reaction crash on North Central Expressway, Dallas. Seven people sustained injuries, two requiring hospital treatment. Rice fled the scene, leading to a hit-and-run charge.

Rice faces lawsuits, including one for $10 million by Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova for brain trauma and disfigurement, and another for $1 million.

Will the NFL ban Rashee Rice?

ESPN reported that Rice likely will be suspended by the NFL for multiple games. The league's policy allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to discipline players for conduct detrimental to the league, even without a conviction.

Violations involving crimes of violence carry a baseline six-game suspension. Rice’s guilty plea to felony charges, including serious bodily injury, qualifies.

The NFL has been monitoring the Chiefs star's case and is likely to issue a multi-game suspension, possibly six games or fewer, now that legal proceedings are resolved.

When could Rice return?

Rice, 25, is expected to recover from his Week 4, 2024 knee injury and be available for the 2025 season, with Chiefs training camp starting July 21. A six-game suspension would delay his return to approximately October 2025, depending on the NFL’s schedule.