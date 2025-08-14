Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share rare kiss on New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift made headlines with a rare, unfiltered interview on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce. Over the two-hour episode, Swift not only revealed details about her much-anticipated 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl but also shared personal stories about her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The couple ended the interview with a light-hearted, on-air kiss: much to Jason’s amusement. According to E! Online, reacting to the moment, Jason exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, alright.” After which, the singer was seen getting shy. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast.(YouTube/New Heights)

How the podcast sparked a romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On the latest episode of the podcast, Swift credited the New Heights for bringing her together with Travis after he had famously mentioned making her a friendship bracelet and wanting to meet her during the Eras Tour, in a 2023 episode.

Swift, recalling the moment, said that her relatives insisted she meet Travis. She added, “It felt like something out of an 80s John Hughes movie…and it worked.” She called Kelce ‘the good kind of crazy’ and a ‘human exclamation point.’

New Album: Life Behind the Curtain

The podcast was not all about romance; Swift also announced the release date of her next album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album, created during her record-breaking Eras Tour, will be coming out on October 3. She said the album reflected everything that goes on behind the curtain of her public life. The cover art, featuring Swift in a bejewelled gown submerged in water, symbolises her quiet post-performance moments.

During the podcast, Swift said that she has been wanting to make an album like this for a very long time. The album, she said, is an upbeat, joyful, and wildly dramatic: a stark contrast to her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department. Pre-orders for the album crashed her website moments after the reveal.

Easter eggs, album rights, and personal triumphs

Swift talked about her unique ‘Easter eggs’ and noted they never reference her personal life properly, only her art, reported BBC. However, she did reminisce about her emotional triumph, stating that she was able to reclaim her first six albums and described it as a life-altering moment.

Love, football and sourdough bread

The couple shared light-hearted anecdotes of their life together, baking sourdough (complete with a few accidental cat hairs and a hint of Travis' chest hair) and Swift's rudimentary understanding of football. Travis complimented Swift for immersing herself into his world, whereas she noted that she appreciated his patience and how he led her along.

