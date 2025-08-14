'She's been cooking': First glimpses from Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has the internet melting

It's giving moulin rouge meets Las Vegas glam meets the 1920s Gatsby era and we're here for it — as is the rest of the internet, haters included! First stills from Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has both fans and haters in a chokehold(Photos: Instagram/taylorswift)

The clear highlight of Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast appearance with beau and beau's brother Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce was her revealing a first peak at her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, along with the drop date, locked in for October 3. Multiple announcements also made it to the 35-year-old pop icon's Instagram feed which took maximalism and threw it back to the retro era, presenting her in quite literally, a never before seen avatar.

A brief glimpse of a spiritual nature of this aesthetic was caught on Taylor for the Bejeweled music video, something she has decided to whiplash the accelerator on. As a matter of fact, the stills are textbook jaw dropping, so much so that for the first time in the gargantuan history of vitriol that haters have showered upon her, there seem to be pretty direct nods of appreciation and curiosity — because this one feels like it's going to be a thorough banger right from minute 1 to the finish line.

"Not a fan of hers but god damn she looks GOOD", "Finally some grown up music", "She’s finally doing something interesting!", "Can I still become a Swiftie at 43? Am I welcomed?" read a few honest reactions from the anti-Swiftie squad.

Now no points for guessing how the Swifties have been storming the internet and their rooms, counting down to October to stream the album and hold the vinyl in their hands. "its literally the best this year idc i gotta give her 10s", "She is not playing around 👏🏽", "The Bejeweled Pop Girl is SOOOOOOO back 💎🧡" and "the photoshoot is gaggy" read a few comments.

And the one question Swifties have for the others is this: "gain why are u now switching up when u always hated on her ????" — only fair given her all-encompassing clout and the undeniable ripple effect just 8 scattered stills have managed to create. Honestly...fair question we ask.

Over the years. Taylor has constantly been under intense scrutiny, being dragged through the mud for her quick spin choice in men and the act of capitalising her own (and perceived) heartbreak for dollar bills. So will this be the album that successfully flips the script for Taylor and her untapped audience?