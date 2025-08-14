Taylor Swift compares her romance with Travis Kelce to an 80s romance movie: 'I wanna date you!'

This is one of those internet moments that will get you blushing every time you watch it! Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast(Photo: X)

The latest episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, had a very special guest — Taylor Swift in the house. The pop icon sat arm-to-arm with football tight end and beau Travis as the two 35-year-olds discussed everything under the sun with occasional interjections from Jason, 37, also a footballer.

Yes the announcement of her next album The Last Showgirl's release date and a peek at the sultry cover was of course the obvious highlight, but the rest of the episode was completely soaked in Taylor and Travis' undeniable chemistry. Our favourite bit? When Taylor described being serenaded by Travis the same as being in your very own 80s romance movie — and the John Hughes kind!

"I'm just circling back to New Heights to say thank you for this", said Taylor as she cutely framed Travis' face with her hands. Travis, quick on cue, quickly planted a kiss on her palm, adding, "I'm the luckiest man in the world".

She continued, "It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like 'I wanna date you!'. This kind of felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boombox just being like 'I wanna date you! Do you wanna go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet, do you wanna date me?". Travis again quick on cue, chimed in with, "Just come outside and meet me!"

The highlight? Taylor saying, "This is what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager".

And Travis, as we all know, is no less awestruck with his lady love than she is with him. He expressed, "I give the Eras tour credit because if I would have never gone to that show and been mesmerised, just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told you how butthurt I was. To see you on the stage and see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going and then I get you in a room and it's like, I've known you forever. It was just the easiest conversation I ever had and it was just so much fun that it just, knocked my socks off".

Taylor and Travis getting super candid for the public on the New Heights podcast definitely hits home, considering it was on an episode of this very podcast 2 years back that he declared his interest in her.

Has this been Taylor's happiest public romance yet?