Chiefs connections in Taylor Swift's New Heights appearance. Here's a rundown

Taylor Swift's guest appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast drew more than 1.3 million viewers on YouTube Wednesday night, and it wasn't just light banter.

Throughout the episode, the Grammy Award winner offered a funny look at her journey into the NFL world, her growing knowledge of the sport, and the Kansas City Chiefs' connections that have made the experience special.

Here are the four biggest Chiefs-related moments from the conversation:

1. Swift recalled their very first date, shortly after Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over Philadelphia at Super Bowl LVII. Wanting to break the ice, she asked Travis what it was like seeing his brother on the other side of the field in the Super Bowl, only to realise she didn’t quite understand how the game worked.

“I thought everyone was on the field at the same time,” she admitted. “I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here … they blow a whistle and then they go at each other.”

She confessed she didn’t know what a first down was or even what a tight end did, but says she quickly became obsessed with the sport.

2. By the 2024 NFL Draft, Swift’s NFL knowledge had grown to the point where she excitedly delivered roster news to her boyfriend.

“I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’” she said.

“I forget where I was, but you were the first person to tell me … I had to look this up,” stunned Kelce had to confirm she was right.

3. Swift’s first Chiefs game was the Week 3 win over Chicago. “Travis has had the same friends since he was probably 4 years old … they’re just the funniest, most hilarious group of people,” she said.

She also made an unassuming entrance that day. “We walked right in … with thousands of people in Arrowhead, and nobody noticed.”

4. Swift also revealed her father, Scott, has known Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for years. “I now know he is literally the most iconic, legendary coach of all-time,” she said.

When Travis famously “shot his shot” on the podcast, Swift said Reid was among those vouching for him. “There were people just willing to go to bat for you … Yeah, thank you, Andy.”