Who set Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce up? Couple name 'cupid' coach on New Heights podcast

Who was the mastermind behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic fairytale romance? Turns out it was none other than Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ,who helped bring the couple together. The couple discussed Reid’s role during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, released Wednesday, August 13. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed that coach Andy Reid was behind orchestrating their romance, on the New Heights podcast.(AP)

‘He said it, that’s what happened’

“Whatever Andy Reid says, we’re gonna stand by,” Swift said on the podcast. “He said it, that’s what happened.”

Kelce added, “’Cupid,’ ‘Big Red,’ it’s all the same.”

Swift explained that after Kelce’s widely discussed comments about her on New Heights in 2023 - a moment she described as “the shooting your shot heard ’round the world” - several people reached out to her in support of him. One of them was Reid, who had a longstanding friendship with Swift’s father, Scott Swift.

“There were a lot of kind of people whispering in my ear about you,” she told Kelce. “That’s not normal… there are people willing to just go to bat for you, and be like, ‘You don’t understand. This guy is incredible.’”

Big Red calls it a ‘neat deal’

Reid, 66, spoke to The Athletic about Swift’s surprise The Life of a Showgirl album announcement and used the moment to share his thoughts on the couple. “My grandkids will be all over it,” he said, adding that “both of them care about each other and what a plus that is.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach called their relationship “a neat deal for both of them” and noted that, with age, he values seeing his players find someone they can settle down with. Reid has consistently voiced support for the pair, praising how they’ve handled the spotlight and acknowledging the positive impact Swift’s presence has had on the sport’s audience.

The romance first sparked in 2023 after Kelce publicly admitted he tried - and failed - to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour. Reid’s encouragement helped bridge the gap, leading to their first date. Nearly two years later, the couple remains going strong, with both agreeing the three-time Super Bowl-winning coach deserves a heartfelt, “Thank you, Andy, for everything.”