Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirms Deon Bush to miss 2025 NFL season after Achilles injury

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a crushing player loss during the recent game on Saturday (August 9) against the Arizona Cardinals. Safety Deon Bush has been ruled out of this entire NFL season following an injury. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed the news following the match at State Farm Stadium, where Arizona won 20-17, The Mirror reported. Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush is carted off the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Glendale. (AP)

Deon Bush carted off field after injury

“Bush's injury was a noncontact one, too, as he fell to the turf when he tried to change directions and accelerate upfield. A few minutes later, Bush was consoled by coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes before being carted off the field. While on the cart, Bush put a towel over his head,” wrote ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“Deon was having a good [training] camp, too,” Reid said, per ESPN. “He's got to have surgery on it. It's too bad because he's been playing really well. He's a good kid.” Despite the injury being a no-contact one, Bush had suffered a torn Achilles tendon, Reid confirmed.

Deon Bush’s role in the dynamic

According to The Mirror, Bush has been with the Chiefs since 2022 and led them to two Super Bowl titles during his time. Having missed 11 games last season owing to an ankle injury, Bush has now been placed in the concussion protocol.

“A nine-year veteran, Bush was hoping to make one of the final spots on the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster. He joined the Chiefs in 2022 and was a contributor to the team winning back-to-back Super Bowls,” Taylor wrote. “Bush's biggest highlight with the Chiefs was his interception in the second half of the 2023 AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens.”

This news follows a day after Detroit Lions defensive back Morice Norris had a collision with Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter during play and had to be rushed to the hospital.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta