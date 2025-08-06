Taylor Swift’s star power is well known across divisions and Kansas City Chiefs might just be the latest to notice it. During a recent appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift could be seen supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, not only in spirit but also by wearing a custom jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk whose brand recently launched an exclusive NFL collection. Fans have been going gaga over Swift’s look ever since the appearance. Could Taylor Swift become the new Kansas City Chiefs owner? Here's what we know (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP) (AFP)

Kristin Juszczyk talks about Taylor Swift’s star power

Juszczyk is the co-owner of an up-and-coming fashion brand called Off Season which aims to create a tight-knit community of women, brought together by the interconnection between sports and style. As the latest witness of Swift’s inevitable star power, Juszczyk has publicly spoken about the heights her brand reached once it was spotted on the pop star and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s wife Brittany.

“An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne ” she wrote in the caption of a celebratory social media post.

“She single-handedly changed my career. I feel like I owe her everything, truly,” the designer told Page Six Style of the viral moment. “It was such a pinch-me moment seeing her wear something of mine, and it just completely changed the trajectory of everything that I was doing. She opened up so many doors for me. And she looked amazing!”

In a conversation with KCTV5, Juszczyk described her brand as “our own sorority within the NFL, or our own girlhood”. Their latest collaboration collection with the NFL is representative of that sentiment.

Even though her husband Kyle plays for the San Francisco 49ers, Kristin feels that the Chiefs’ red and gold will still always feel like home to her. “Chiefs kingdom has been so supportive of me from day one,” she shared with KCTV5.

This adds to recent speculations about Swift potentially buying in a share of the Chiefs. As per Sport Bible, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already given a go-ahead for this deal on his end. No public statement has been made in regards to the same yet.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta