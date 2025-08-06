Why George Kittle is mad at NFL for banning smelling salts. Here's a rundown

The NFL is saying goodbye to the crack of smelling salts before a big play. Ammonia inhalants banned by NFL: Here’s why George Kittle says he’s ‘distraught.’ (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)

The league announced a full ban on ammonia inhalants including capsules, inhalers, and even the classic “ammonia in a cup” technique, per a memo issued Tuesday.

“In light of this information, effective for the 2025 NFL season, clubs are prohibited from providing or supplying ammonia in any form at NFL games,” they wrote.

“For clarity, ‘ammonia’ refers to ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup and any form of ‘smelling salts.’ This prohibition applies to call club personnel (including but not limited to team physicians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and coaches or other personnel).”

“This prohibition applies through the entirety of all NFL games, including during all pregame activities, and halftime, and applies on the sideline and in stadium locker rooms,” the NFL added.

Why NFL players use smelling salts

Notably, the NFL pointed to a 2024 warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which highlighted that there's no solid scientific evidence proving ammonia inhalants are safe or effective for boosting energy or mental alertness. Even more alarming, the NFL's own Head, Neck, and Spine Committee determined that smelling salts could obscure critical neurological symptoms on the field, leading to misdiagnosis or delays in treatment.

For decades, ammonia capsules have been used by players to jolt themselves awake. Think of it as a quick slap in the face without the hand.

Interestingly, the ban made headlines when San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, known for using smelling salts between drives, quipped, “I've been distraught all day,” while crashing teammate Fred Warner’s NFL Network interview.

“I considered retirement. We've got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out, somebody come up with a good idea ... I miss those already.”