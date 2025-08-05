Will Joe Burrow step into the preseason field? Former Bengals’ QB pitches in

NFL stars like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals are usually reserved for the benches during the team’s postseason run to avoid chances of injury and let their true caliber shine through when the regular season rolls around. However, according to former Bengals quarterback and NFL analyst Boomer Esiason, allowing Burrow to end the field early this preseason may help the team make the playoffs this year. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow jogs onto the field during practice at the NFL football team's stadium, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP)

What Boomer Esiason has to say

During a recent appearance on the ‘Up & Adams Show’, Esiason said, “I can only go by personal experience. We had four preseason games, so we had a lot of time to play. So it would be ten plays in the first preseason game, a quarter in the second, and in the third preseason game, we would play the first come and go in the second half. These guys only have three games, and I think he needs to play. They all need to play. I think they would be better early on in the season, and they would be more aware of it. I’m glad he is going to play in the preseason.”

Suggesting a methodical ramp-up, Esiason believes that this sort of structured buildup would help Burrow find his footing and be prepared in advance for the pressures of October. Referring to the Bengals’ loss against the Patriots in their opening game last season, the former quarterback strongly favours urging Burrow to step out onto the field sooner rather than later.

Could Joe Burrow step into the preseason field?

In a recent conversation with the media, Bengals’ chief coach Zac Taylor suggested that Burrow may get more preseason action as the team pulls itself out of its initial turmoil, as reported by The Sports Rush. So far, Burrow hasn’t been spotted in action much. Last season, the QB missed several parts of training camp due to injury, and the Bengals went through a 1-3 record in September.

The Bengals will open their three-game stint by playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 7.

