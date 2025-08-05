NFL star Tom Brady celebrates 48th birthday; See wishes and where he is now

The world of the NFL recently celebrated one of its most iconic players, Tom Brady’s 48th birthday. Known for his contributions to the sport, unbeatable records, and globe-trotting, Brady sure has a lot to celebrate at 48. NFL legend Tom Brady celebrated his 48th birthday with family and a tribute to his sister on Instagram. (Photo by Buda Mendes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Birthday wishes

The NFL star took to his Instagram stories to share a special birthday wish for his sister Julie, with whom he shares his birthday. Brady posted a picture featuring his three children- Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian- standing with his sister. The family is posing in front of a background of palm trees in what seems to be a casual celebration.

ALSO READ| Tom Brady turns 48: A look at NFL star's sweetest moments with his three kids

"And a big Happy Birthday to the greatest sister and aunt in the world. Thanks for being our biggest fans and always looking out for us. We love you so much!!!!!" he wrote on the picture. Brady shares his eldest son, Jack with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Benjamin and Vivian are from his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Soccer icon David Beckham also took to his stories to share some birthday love with Brady by putting up a picture featuring him wearing and showing off all seven of his Super Bowl rings with the caption, "Happy Birthday ”.

Where is Tom Brady now?

If there’s anyone who can associate touching fifty with just being a number, it would be former New England Patriots star Brady. Despite retiring from the limelight and rumors of a second un-retirement on the brink, Brady has still managed to maintain an impressive fan following over the years.

Despite having taken a backseat from the field, Brady’s personal life remains in the spotlight. He recently made headlines while attending Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding, where multiple tabloids like Page Six claimed that he had started a casual relationship with Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.

ALSO READ| Will Joe Burrow step into the preseason field? Former Bengals’ QB pitches in

Recently, the Prime Video series called ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues’ debuted. The show featured his role in building the British soccer team, Birmingham City FC. He also remains a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story