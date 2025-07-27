Taylor Swift took a break to spend time with Travis Kelce. Now, she's working on a ‘top secret’ project in LA

Taylor Swift has been spotted filming a brand-new music video in Los Angeles this week, an insider told the US Sun. The insider exclaimed that the pop star is working on a “top secret” project after taking some time off to be with Travis Kelce, her boyfriend. Taylor Swift working on ‘top secret’ project in LA after taking time off from touring to spend time with Travis Kelce (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

“Taylor was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video,” an insider told the US Sun on Saturday, July 26.

“It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat,” the source added. “Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.”

Swift has been taking a break from the spotlight. The singer and Kelce reportedly relaxed during his off-season.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love life

Kelce and Swift’s love life has been making headlines for months. Last year, Kelce insisted he and Swift are “absolutely happy” together in an episode of Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast. “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that,” he told Niecy Nash, who was being interviewed during the interview.

Last year, Kylie Kelce also opened up about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and Swift’s romance. “Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie said. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing.”

On Valentine’s Day last year, Kelce spent more than $13,000 on gifts for Swift after his Super Bowl 2024 win in Las Vegas. He also bought gifts for the European leg of his girlfriend’s tour, which included a black beret from Dior for $1,100 and a Bottega Beneta hand-bag for $5,100.