Travis Kelce grills brother Jason as viral photos show him dozing off at Taylor Swift’s ‘incredible’ Eras Tour concert

Travis Kelce questioned his brother Jason Kelce after photos showing the former NFL star dozing off at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Miami last Friday went viral on social media. Mocking Travis Kelce's brother, one X user wrote: “Jason Kelce’s ability to sleep anywhere is inspiring. I sometimes can’t fall asleep if my cat is breathing too close to me.”

In the viral photos, Jason seemed like falling asleep while sitting in his VIP box at Hard Rock Stadium.

Travis Kelce seeks clarification from Jason over viral photos

Appearing on the episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Swift's boyfriend asked his brother, “You took a nap at the Eras Tour. What is that all about?”

Jason, 36, instantly refuted his brother's claim, saying he “did not take a nap.”

“Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap. I did not take a nap,” he insisted.

Travis, 35, proceeded to mock the former Philadelphia Eagles center overthe viral incident, questioning how he could sleep during such a “electric” spectacle.

“It's the greatest show that's ever been onstage, and you're over here falling asleep?” he asked.

Admitting that the show was “insane” and “exciting”, Jason went on to explain how he was pictured with his eyes closed.

The eldest Kelce brother stated that he felt “in a fishbowl” with all the attendees staring at him during her performance. Therefore, he chose to simply relax on his seat.

Jason Kelce denies sleeping: ‘I was slapping my knee’

According to him, he was dancing with his daughter, but later decided to lose himself in the music after little Elliotte approached his wife.

Regarding the photo that former NFL player Beau Allen shared on X after joining him in the box, he remarked, “I'm just sitting here, and I'm just, like, feeling it, and I'm, like, tapping my thigh, and I'm just, like, in the moment listening to the song, and then all of a sudden I go on Twitter and I see this f–king picture.”

Stressing that he can prove that he was not sleeping, Jason maintained that the picture itself was “evidence” that he was wideawake.

He clarified that his hand was hovering and went on to quip that he is not Major Payne. “I can’t sleep with my eyes open, much less with my hand hovering above my knee. I was slapping my knee.”

Jason scolded Allen, 32, for putting him on blast, stating that he was “betrayed by one of [his] best friends.” However, Travis told him it was not betrayal but it was simply about “being a friend.”

Jason concurred, saying, “You're right.”

Travis, who missed the concert due to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, acknowledged that he was nervous about skipping the show, which according to Jason was “incredible”.