Taylor Swift to unveil personal relationship details in new Eras Tour book: ‘She never holds back…’

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the announcement of her new book which will reveal the never before seen photos and stories from the Eras Tour. She confirmed that her new release will give her fans the “official perspective” of what Swift called “the most wondrous tour of her life.” Taylor Swift's upcoming book, The Official Eras Tour Book, will highlight her tour experiences and personal relationships. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

However, sources revealed to Radar Online that behind the scenes of the Eras Tour is not all the 256-page book will be about. They suggested that the book will also document her relationships. The announcement was made as the singer will soon kick off the final leg of her tour in Miami and put it to rest in December.

Taylor to pull all curtains in the new book

The source revealed to the media outlet, “Taylor never holds back in her song lyrics – and the same is going to be true of this book. It is a celebration of her tour of course, and really glossy and filled with her usually positivity – but anyone who has crossed her better be scared." The insider revealed that the singer will utilise the book to “take down anyone she feels has crossed her” and this will include those who spread the “showmance rumours.” They added, “It will have references to it all in her own way, just like her songs."

Swift announced the book on Good Morning America and via a post on X where she revealed the book will be titled The Official Eras Tour Book. The Lover singer’s tour-based movie has also grossed $260 million since its release, making history as the highest-grossing concert movie ever. The tour which kicked off in March 2023 has garnered $1 billion.

Swift and Kelce’s ‘showmance rumours'

The couple have made several efforts to prove to the critics and fans that their relationship is legit. Swift was earlier accused of managing every detail of their relationship and public reveals. An insider told the media outlet, “She's making a conscious effort to let her hair down. When they first got together, she was focused on the timing of everything – like when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, etc."

They added, “That's her style, she micromanages her image. But now she's going to take the handcuffs off and do what comes naturally.”