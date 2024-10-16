Taylor Swift announces career switch with new book as Eras Tour final leg kicks off

Taylor Swift shifted the gears of her career with a recent announcement which has left the fans in a frenzy. The singer made an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America that she will be soon adding the title of an author to her long list of accomplishments on Tuesday, October 15. The fans are beyond excited for the book which will also give an insight into Swift’s latest album as well. Fans are thrilled as Taylor Swift announces her first official book, detailing her Eras Tour. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift announces new book

As the Eras Tour will conclude in December, Swift unveiled she will don a new hat. The Lover songstress announced she will release her first official book about what she called “the most wondrous tour of her life.” She revealed the book will have the “official perspective” of the tour via the 256-page long book. It will consist of never-before-seen photos of the tour along with the “stories and memories from Taylor herself."

Moreover, she will also release the official physical copies explaining the anthology of her last released album, The Tortured Poets Department. This is something fans have been asking Swift to unveil for the longest time, especially because of the surprise album release. The sales of both products will be Target exclusive and will be available from this Black Friday, as reported by Parade. She announced the same on social media with a post on X.

Fans have been yearning for Swift to write a novel where few also believed that she wrote Argyle under the pseudonym. There were also rumours about the singer working on a surprise memoir which was supposed to be released last year.

Fans react to Swift’s surprise announcement

Swifties went into a frenzy after the Blank Space singer announced her official book as it is something fans have hoping for from the artist for the longest time. One user wrote on X, “Crying that this tour is coming to an end, but so excited we get to live those memories through a beautiful tour book. We love you endlessly." A second user wrote, “Did this just confirm no reputation TV this year-” A third user wrote, "'Never been seen performance' what if it's tis the damn season."

Another user wrote, “Girl whatever where’s rep TV,” while another user wrote, “ONLY at Target?!?? why do you hate your non-American fans.”