Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024: How to watch, returning models and more

After a five-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has returned to the fans and brought glitz, glamour and controversies along. The fashion show is returning to its original format with a few key updates after the “new version” experiment titled Victoria’s Secret: The Tour in 2023. The excitement for the show is palpitating among fans as various models will return to the VS ramp walk after a long break. Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024: Details revealed. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

Also Read: Legendary guitarist shot multiple times in Las Vegas: Ozzy Osbourne's reaction, health update follow

When and where to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The fashion show will go live on Tuesday, October 15 and the live stream of the live stream of the show will kick off at 7 pm ET. Fans can watch the show on Amazon Live and Prime Video for which a subscription plan will be required. Other platforms to tune into the show include Victoria’s Secret channels such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

The red carpet pre-show will start at 6:30 pm ET and Olivia Culpo and TikToker Tefi Pessoa will host the segment. Fans can watch the show again on YouTube following the official livestream, as reported by Page Six.

Also Read: Bianca Censori was ‘sex party coordinator’ for Kanye West’s ‘twisted fantasies’, not an Architect: Report

Who will walk the ramp at the VS Fashion Show?

Many iconic supermodels will be part of the VS Fashion show this year including Tyra Banks. She will grace the ramp walk 19 years after her last appearance on the VS runway. The other supermodels who are announced to be part of the show this year include Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill and more.

Doutzen Kroes will also make an appearance at the fashion show after 10 years, She told Page Six Style that she “cannot believe” that it has been a decade since she was last at the show. Carla Bruni also revealed that she will be returning to the show. She told the media outlet, “My only regret is that my husband [former French president Nicolas Sarkozy] is not here. He would have had a heart attack!”

Performers at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The star performers of the night will be Cher, accompanied by Tyla and K-pop idol Lisa. This will be the first time the performer’s lineup will be female-only. Tyla told the media outlet, “I’m performing alongside my friend Lisa and the legend Cher!! Like what the heck??!! Just us girls! I know it’s going to be such a special night for us and a night that ‘young Tyla’ would die for, so I’m really excited!”

The show went on a hiatus after witnessing a declining viewership and plenty of backlash for the lack of body inclusivity and racial diversity. Many of their models also spoke out about the harsh rules and restrictions, which hurt the company's image further. However, this year, the company has promised an “inclusive” show on their website, as they wrote, “Victoria’s Secret is focused on celebrating and supporting all women, and that won’t change anytime soon.”