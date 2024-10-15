Bianca Censori was ‘sex party coordinator’ for Kanye West’s ‘twisted fantasies’, not an Architect: Report

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, is alleged to have acted as the "orgy coordinator" for the rapper's disturbing sexual activities. The shocking accusations come from West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who has previously accused the rapper of sexual assault. Bianca Censori's risque outfits continue to raise eyebrows as friends claim Kanye West treats her like an 'art installation'(Instagram)

Pisciotta went on to allege that West also expressed a disturbing desire to sleep with his mother-in-law. Once embroiled in controversies over unpaid wages, West now faces far graver accusations that can take a toll on his personal and professional life.

Bianca Censori acted as Kanye's ‘orgy coordinator’

Lauren Pisciotta, who has filed an 88-page lawsuit accusing Kanye West of drugging, assaulting, and subjecting her to his twisted fantasies, now claims that his wife, known publicly as his former Yeezy model and architect, was also involved. Pisciotta alleges that West transformed his office into a "sexual playground," with Censori, 29, coordinating these events, according to a report by Daily Mail. The lawsuit details disturbing aspects of West's behavior, including hosting sex parties at luxury hotels, with Pisciotta claiming she was repeatedly exposed to these situations.

West has previously dismissed the allegations from his former assistant as "baseless." The ex-OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer, who served as West's Chief of Staff at Yeezy between 2021 and 2022, initially filed a lawsuit against him in June.

Kanye West turned his office into a ‘sexual playground’

The lawsuit which accused Ye of harbouring a desire to sleep with Bianca’s mother Alexandra Censori, details how Ye created a sexually charged environment in his office, often setting up “makeshift bedrooms” in private spaces. The space allegedly involved “a mattress, pillows, and blanket in a private room or closet.”

The hotels reportedly named in the lawsuit include Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria, and San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Ex-assistant claims Kanye grabbed her by throat

Ye’s former employee accused him of grabbing her by the throat and kissing her forcibly. Pisciotta alleged that Censori witnessed this incident without showing any concern. The lawsuit also suggested that Censori was accustomed to Ye's inappropriate behavior and had engaged in similar sexual acts with him.

The additional claims have surfaced following a new lawsuit filed after music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest. Combs is currently being held at a Brooklyn jail on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and multiple sexual assault allegations, with reportedly 100 more lawsuits expected to be filed.

In her lawsuit, Pisciotta accused West of being one of Diddy's partygoers, claiming he raped her after allegedly spiking her drink. The next day, West reportedly confessed to the encounter, stating they had "hooked up a little." Shortly after, Pisciotta was fired from her position.