Kanye West allegedly desired to sleep with ex-wife Bianca Censori's mom as she watched

New allegations surfaced against Kanye West which stated that he allegedly told his estranged wife, Bianca Censori that he wanted to have sex with her mom while she watched. The allegations follow the rapper’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta lawsuit which accused Kanye of drugging and sexually assaulting her. She also claimed that it was one of his “sexual kinks” to sleep with the moms of those with whom he was involved. New allegations claim Kanye West expressed a desire to have sex with his estranged wife, Bianca Censori's mother. Image Credit: Getty Images

Kanye’s desire to sleep with Censori’s mom

The OnlyFans model alleged that Alexandra Censori, mother of his now estranged wife, was on his lift even before the two got married in 2022. According to the lawsuit, the model claimed that Censori was Kanye’s “on-call sex party participant/employee” as she explained that he reached out to her to inquire before Censori’s mom went back to Australia from Los Angeles.

Pisciotta also mentioned an alleged text in the lawsuit dated September 28, 2022, between the former couple which read “I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves.” She claimed that he sent her a screenshot of the chat and asked, “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f–k your mom.”

Censori who was then on a working visa and wanted to keep her job replied to the rapper in “a way, insisted upon and required by [West]”. According to the filing, the Yeezy architect replied, “This is what she wrote, ‘(Alexandra is) married. I’m going to f*** someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me,” as reported by Page Six.

Kanye accused of drugging and sexually abusing ex-assistant

The lawsuit also stated that Kanye laced Pisciotta’s drink with an “unidentified drug” and assaulted her during a studio session with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in California. She claimed that the rapper ordered a drink for him. It was not long before she felt ‘disoriented” and was in “less control of her body and speech.” She claimed that she did wake up the next with no details of the night before but “intense shame”. Later, Kanye reminded her that they “did kind of hook up a little one time,” as claimed in the lawsuit. She was shortly after fired from the company.