Bianca Censori’s mom reacts to claims that Kanye West 'wanted to sleep with her'

Kanye West, the ever-controversial rapper, has once again found himself at the center of a scandal amid mounting legal woes. This time, the allegations are particularly disturbing, involving his wife, Bianca Censori, and her mother. A new lawsuit has accused West of expressing a shocking ‘sexual’ desire towards Censori's mother. Spotted running errands in Melbourne, Alexandra (Bianca’s mom) responded to the media's inquiries, emphasising her intention to steer clear of the latest drama. Bianca Censori goes pantless under a massive fur coat after leaving a Los Angeles movie theater with husband, Kanye West.(Instagram)

Kanye West’s mother-in-law reacts to wild claims

On October 14, Alexandra was unexpectedly approached by the Daily Mail while out running errands in Melbourne’s Ivanhoe suburb. Dressed to impress in a fitted Alexander McQueen dress and purple heels, with her hair flowing freely, she made it clear “she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims” surrounding Kanye West. The recent allegation that rocked the family was made by the rapper's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who claims that West expressed a desire to sleep with his mother-in-law while his wife, Bianca, looked on.

Also read: Elon Musk, 'return my designs': Director mocks Robotaxi and Optimus for copying designs from Will Smith starrer

Reports indicate that Alexandra Censori requested privacy when questioned about the claims. Bianca Censori, born in Melbourne, is one of three daughters of Alexandra and Elia "Leo" Censori. She tied the knot with Kanye West in 2022.

Lawsuit claims Ye wished to have ‘sex with mother-in-law’

Recently the former assistant of Ye, who also had a stint on OnlyFans accused the rapper of “drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting” her at a party hosted by now-disgraced rapper Sean Diddy. In her lawsuit, she also asserted that Bianca Censori was Kanye's “on-call sex party participant/employee,” revealing that he contacted her about Censori before her mother returned to Australia from Los Angeles.

Pisciotta also referenced an alleged text exchange from September 28, 2022, in which West allegedly said, “I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves.” According to the lawsuit, he sent a screenshot of the conversation and asked, “Should I add that I meant I want you to watch me f*** your mom?”

The Australian model, who was in the U.S. on a visa, reportedly responded to West in a manner he “insisted upon and required” to maintain her job. The lawsuit claims Bianca replied, “(Alexandra is) married. I’m going to f*** someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me.”

Also read: Kanye West allegedly desired to sleep with ex-wife Bianca Censori's mom as she watched

In addition to the disturbing claims about Bianca Censori and her mother, the lawsuit also accuses Kanye West of slipping a drug into her (Pisciotta’s) drink, causing her to become disoriented and lose control of her body. She awoke the next morning feeling ashamed and confused, with little memory of the previous night. West later reminded her of the incident, claiming that they had "hooked up a little." Following this, the accuser was fired from her job.