Elon Musk, 'return my designs': Director mocks Robotaxi and Optimus for copying designs from Will Smith starrer

Elon Musk is all over the internet after the big reveal of Tesla’s latest robots at the “We, Robot” event. But the excitement soon turned into mockery when many accused the tech giant of borrowing designs from the film I, Robot. Fans of the 2004 sci-fi hit quickly pointed out how Tesla’s Optimus Bot, Robotaxi, and Robovan looked strikingly familiar. At Tesla's AI Day, Elon Musk introduced the Robotaxi, Robovan, and Optimus robots

The event, held at the Warner Bros. lot, drew so many comparisons that the film’s director, Alex Proyas, couldn’t resist joining the conversation, taking a playful swipe at Musk’s inspiration.

Elon Musk’s Optimus and Robotaxi’s design under scrutiny

At Tesla's "We, Robot" event in Burbank, California, Elon Musk rolled out his latest creations—Optimus, a humanoid robot, along with the self-driving Robotaxi and Robovan. While the event’s title nodded to Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi collection, many were quick to call out the similarities to the 2004 film I, Robot. Optimus was compared to the movie’s NS5 bots, while the Robotaxi and Robovan drew instant parallels to the Audi RSQ and futuristic vehicles seen in the film.

Though Tesla gave a playful wink to Asimov, critics saw more mimicry than homage, leading to a flood of online mockery—and even a playful jab from I, Robot director Alex Proyas, who cheekily asked for his designs back.

Alex Proyas mocks Elon Musk

As sci-fi fans spiraled over Tesla’s I, Robot-esque designs, the film’s director, Alex Proyas, couldn’t help but poke fun, tweeting, “Hey Elon, can I have my designs back please?” Filmmaker Matt Granger took it up a notch, delivering a blunt message: “I too wish to offer my full-fingered ‘fuck you’ to Elon and his utter lack of creativity.” Looks like Tesla’s robots hit a little too close to home!

The 2004 film I, Robot is based on a collection of nine short stories by Isaac Asimov that were published between 1940 and 1950. These stories explore the intricate relationship between humans and robots, raising questions about the ethical and moral implications of artificial intelligence. Directed by Alex Proyas, the film stars Will Smith and Bridget Moynahan and was written by Jeff Vintar and Akiva Goldsman.

“Bro thinks he invented basic robot design,” a user commented on Musk-made designs. “Who’s gonna tell him he’s not the first to come up with robots and futuristic cars?’ a second one noted. “If he has a case, he should sue. What is posting about it on X gonna do?” a third chimed in. “The vehicles especially look close - cars almost identical,” Fourth added.

Elon Musk unveiled a series of groundbreaking robotic prototypes at Tesla's AI Day event. Among these were the Robotaxi, a self-driving two-seater car, and the Robovan, designed for transporting large groups of people and cargo. The party also had the Optimus robots, which really grabbed everyone's attention with their singing, dancing, and other skills. Musk also said that Tesla's self-driving tech will be moving to a mode where it doesn't need human help soon.