Big October surprise rocks Kamala campaign, Tim Walz accused of 'inappropriate' relations with a minor

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, has landed in hot water as shocking allegations emerged on social media. In what is now being labeled as the "big October surprise" for the Harris campaign, a user, going by @DocNetyoutube, accused Walz of having an 'inappropriate' relationship with a male student during his time as a professor and football coach. The claims also mention Walz visiting a gay bar with the student, which allegedly led to a school board investigation. Tim Walz faces unverified allegations of inappropriate behavior with male students during his teaching years((Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Tim Walz accused of having a relationship with a minor

The user, going by @DocNetyoutube, shared that they received a tip-off back in August. According to this source, Walz left his teaching position due to a scandal involving this male student. The accuser referenced a specific incident, claiming, “You remember him, right? The real reason you walked away from teaching? The student who stayed at your home and went with you to the gay bar? The reason there was a school board meeting about you?”

The X (Twitter) user issued a warning, further detailing the situation by writing, "What do you think, Tim? Should I drop that now? Or should I wait another week or so? You know, the student you were having sex with, the male student you were having sex with?" This comment was made on one of Walz's posts where he took aim at Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, saying all the duo knows about manufacturing is “how to manufacture lies.”

How did the rumours about Tim Walz start?

The rumour about Tim Walz started to gain traction after a social media post mentioned a reporter who observed “tension” between Walz and parents and students at a Mankato West High School football game.

This incident has brought back old rumors from Tim Walz's time at Mankato West (1996-2006) concerning alleged inappropriate behavior with male students. Although Walz was never charged with any crime, these rumours—some of which were even reportedly mentioned in school board meetings—have gained traction as he has become a popular name in politics.

The allegations range from inappropriate relationships with male students to visits to gay bars, along with a DUI arrest in 1995. However, it's important to note that none of these claims have been proven true. “That being said they do explain why Tim Walz gets such a cold reception in Mankato,” the X user claimed.

The post also alleged that Walz “reportedly had a sexual relationship with another male student, earning him the nickname 'Touchdown Timmy,'” and that he “helped establish a support group for gay students in 1999 called the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), fostering close connections with the school's gay students,” among other sensational claims.

While the exact source of this information remains unverified, if any of these allegations prove to be true, it could spell significant trouble for the Democrats. They have thus far upheld a clean, safe, and strong image of their running mate, especially following the shift in party dynamics with Kamala Harris stepping in as the Democratic candidate to replace Joe Biden. The Harris campaign is yet to respond to these allegations.